Juventus seek talks with Chelsea for Broja

Juventus seek talks with Chelsea for BrojaAction Plus
Juventus are eyeing Chelsea striker Armando Broja.

The Albania international has been transfer-listed by Chelsea this summer and encouraged to find himself a new club.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says  Juventus are showing interest in the 23-year-old.

Juventus could offload Arkadiusz Milik, 30, this summer - and Broja is seen as a potential replacement.

The Italian giants favour a loan option for Broja with a purchase option.

The striker's contract with Chelsea runs until the summer of 2028.

Mentions
Premier LeagueBroja ArmandoChelseaJuventus