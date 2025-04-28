Jurgen Klopp sends 'grateful' message to Liverpool after title win

Ex-Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp sent a heartwarming message to his former club after their Premier League win was confirmed on Sunday.

Liverpool were finally crowned Premier League champions after a comprehensive 5-1 win over Tottenham.

Advertisement Advertisement

Klopp handed the reigns over to Arne Slot at the end of last season and it’s been arguably one of the most successful transitions in history.

Liverpool ran away with the title, currently sitting 15 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal with 82 points from their 34 games.

Jurgen Klopp shows Liverpool some love after Premier League title win

Klopp took to Instagram to send a message to his former club after winning an impressive 20th English league title.

The German said: "Super grateful for the past, super, super happy about the present,

extremely positive about the future! Congratulations - YNWA. Thank You Luv."

Slot’s side will face Chelsea on Sunday (May 4) with the West London club in need of a win should they want to qualify for the Champions League next season.