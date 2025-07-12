John Terry delivers verdict on Chelsea's title hopes

Chelsea legend John Terry believes his old side need some experience and have some way to go if they want to win the Premier League title.

Chelsea secured a fourth-placed finish and won the Europa Conference League in 2024-25 with the youngest squad in the Premier League.

Advertisement Advertisement

Enzo Maresca’s side have carried that fine form into the new-look FIFA Club World Cup and they will face Champions League winners PSG in the final on Sunday.

Despite all of that, Terry doesn’t think the Blues are quite ready to win the Premier League title any time soon, noting they need some older heads to get them over the line.

John Terry shuts down talk of a Chelsea title push

“We’ve got a really good young squad,” he told talkSPORT.

“I know the famous saying, you can’t win anything with young players; you need a bit of experience. I do think we just need a little bit of experience, whether that’s in goal or whether that’s an old centre-back just to guide the players a little bit on the pitch as well.

“In terms of talent and what the owners are doing, I love the idea of it. I’m not sure it goes and wins you a Premier League.

“I personally feel Manchester City and Liverpool are probably too strong at the moment, but we could come off the back of (the Club World Cup) and start the season really well.”

Earlier this year, Terry argued Chelsea were at least “a couple of years” away from being genuine title contenders.

“I think we’re a couple of years off, I really do,” he said in May. “I don’t want that to be headline stuff but I look at Man City, Liverpool—they’re stronger. Arsenal have been consistent.

“Now we invite press too often, other teams do it. Man City have a lot to answer for, they’re the best at it but other teams try to do it and they can’t. The fans are frustrated with that over time.

“We’ve managed to secure fourth, good experience from the boys. Making signings and attracting players is big next year.”