Joao Pedro's Chelsea shirt number revealed

Chelsea new boy Joao Pedro will have some big boots to fill after his shirt number with the Premier League giants was released.

The 23-year-old became the fourth ex-Brighton player to make the move to Stamford Bridge for a reported fee of £60 million.

Pedro has since joined up with his new teammates as they prepare for the FIFA Club World Cup quarter-final against Palmeiras on Friday (July 4).

He will be able to feature in that game and has now been given his new shirt number, inheriting the 20 from Cole Palmer.

Palmer was made the number ten earlier in the summer, taking it from Mykhaylo Mudryk who is facing a four-year ban for doping.