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Jamie Gittens backs Chelsea new boy Morgan Rogers to "raise the bar"

Jamie Gittens backs Chelsea new boy Morgan Rogers to "raise the bar"
Jamie Gittens backs Chelsea new boy Morgan Rogers to "raise the bar"NEIL HALL / EPA / Profimedia

Jamie Gittens has backed new signing Morgan Rogers to "raise the bar" and help Chelsea push for major silverware.

The 21-year-old joined Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund last summer for a reported £48.5 million fee but struggled in his first season.

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Gittens scored just once and provided five assists in his 27 games across all competitions as a persistent hamstring issue killed any kind of momentum.

Chelsea have since made the record £117 million signing of long-term target Morgan Rogers, a player who also likes to play on the left.

Speaking to The Athletic, Gittens welcomed the addition of Rogers, saying: “Everyone is very positive, looking forward to the new season and to be better and to succeed, which is the main thing.

“We want to win everything — that is our ambition: to win the Premier League, the FA Cup and win anything that we’re in. Bringing in a player like Morgan will hopefully raise the bar to win titles.

“Our quality (to challenge Arsenal for the title) is there. As a team, we have individuals on the pitch who can do amazing things but we have to try and put that together.”

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Premier LeagueMorgan RogersJamie GittensChelsea