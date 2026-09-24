James Garner 'more than happy' with decision to leave Man United for Everton

James Garner admitted he has 'no regrets' over his decision to leave boyhood club Man United for Everton.

Now 25, Garner left Man United to join Everton in search of regular first-team minutes back in the summer of 2022.

Advertisement Advertisement

He hasn’t looked back since and has established himself as, arguably, one of the bets central midfielders in the Premier League.

Garner’s bright start to the season under David Moyes earned him a call-up to Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the September/October international break.

Speaking ahead of the UEFA Nation’s League game against Spain on Friday (September 25), Garner admitted he has ‘no regrets’ about the decision.

“I think it was the perfect thing for me to do,” Garner said of his move from United to Everton.

“I've never been shy of going into a more uncomfortable place. I went on loan three times, I went to Watford and then twice to Nottingham Forest, so I moved early and moved down to London and to Nottingham, so I wasn't worried about moving at all, changing scenery or anything that.

“For me, it was just about playing games and Everton was the perfect choice at that point. I didn’t just want to fizzle into the background and just sit on the bench and stuff like that, so I wanted to go into a team where I felt like I had a chance to fight for my position and that's what I have done in the past three or four years.”

Pressed on whether he has any regrets about leaving United when he did, Garner replied: “No, not really. I am a big believer that everything happens for a reason. When I left they signed three or four midfielders, world-class ones.

“Had I stayed, I wouldn’t have been where I am today, so I am more than happy that I left.”