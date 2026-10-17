Newcastle boss Matthias Jaissle admitted his side need to improve following their 1-0 Premier League defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday (October 17).

Newcastle’s disappointing start to the season continues with a 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa, thanks to a goal from former transfer target Johan Manzambi.

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Jaissle’s side have now slipped down to 11th as fans booed them off the pitch at half-time and then again after the final whistle.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Jaissle suggested his side deserved more from the game, while also admitting they need to improve.

"It was in fact a game where we were dominating, overseeing a team giving a response, we made many situations where you saw we were about to win that game until we conceded the goal,” he said.

"We need to be honest - we were shaking a bit until half-time but we showed again a good response. Second 45 minutes, really aggressive from our lads. We won the duels, unfortunately we were not smart enough in the final decision-making in the opposition box so that is something we need to work on.

“We need to threaten the opposition much more when we have the ball in the final third. We had the occasions but in the end, the lucky punch was missing."

On what he told his players at half-time: "Belief, purely belief because the first 30 minutes was really good, until we conceded the goal actually.

“It's a bit typical for a young squad really, emotion-wise a bit shaky with ups and downs during a match and we need to learn to find the reset straight away and consistently believe in the things we were doing before.

“I cannot say anything against the attitude but the goal is missing."

On Sven Botman's and Joelinton's first-half challenges and yellow cards: "Honestly, it was really fast, both actions. So I was in the beginning sure there was no foul from Joelinton but it went so fast. The decision-making was clear from the referee and I think they checked even the foul from Sven but I didn't see it right now."

On improving defensively: "I think in both areas, right? Because today we didn't score. Defensive-wise; I think the structure and discipline was good but not all the time and in the Premier League against a strong opponent one occasion is enough to concede a goal and that was too easy - losing a man in the box, we need to put pressure on the cross. Again, we need to be more efficient offensive-wise."

On whether Dan Burn is close to returning to his role at centre-back after being played up front late in the match: "I think you're smart enough to know this was a tactical approach for the additional time. We went all in and in that occasion, I'm aware he is a centre-back so don't doubt that.

"He is getting the physical back which is really important for him. He was quite long out but he is getting better and better physical wise. Hopefully soon we can see him again in his natural position."