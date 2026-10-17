Manzambi magic the difference as Aston Villa as Newcastle taste defeat at home

Aston Villa continued their resurgence in the Premier League this season with a 1-0 win over Newcastle United, who have now lost successive home top-flight matches against the Villans for the first time since 1958.

Back at St. James’ Park, where their results have been considerably better than on the road, Newcastle pressed relentlessly during the opening half an hour, but created next to no chances to go with it.

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Instead, there were a couple of opportunities on the counter which fell to Nicolas Jackson, who, fresh off a midweek brace in his side’s club-record 6-0 win over Fenerbahce, couldn’t add to his tally with a shot too close to Lukas Hornicek.

And things exploded into life for Villa with 36 minutes gone, with Joao Gomes lifting a cross to the far post, where Johan Manzambi was left completely unmarked to head past Hornicek.

The visitors then almost doubled their lead a few moments later when Emiliano Buendia hit a low drive, but it cannoned off the base of the post and fortuitously away for Newcastle.

However, the hosts still went into the break knowing that they had conceded in a club-record 13th consecutive home top-flight match.

There was a marked improvement from Newcastle after the restart though, and Sven Botman went the closest yet with a powerful effort that was tipped wide by Zion Suzuki.

Match stats Flashscore

The home side kept trying, but they still had very little to shout about going forward, and Villa almost got their second with a powerful hit from Ross Barkley which Hornicek saved well.

A late rally from the hosts did look like it might bear fruit, but a pair of opportunities fell to Yoane Wissa and were both fizzed wide of the post, ending their chances of a point.

Momentum Flashscore

The result is the latest in a series of promising results for Villa, whose season could yet pan out similarly to last term despite the glut of big-name departures in the summer.

Consecutive 4-1 away losses for Newcastle were worrying for the fanbase, but losing at home in this fashion - and going winless in four against Villa - is even more cause for concern.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Johan Manzambi (Aston Villa)