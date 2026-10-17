Aston Villa boss Unai Emery hailed his side's 'very, very important' 1-0 win over Newcastle on Saturday (October 17).

Johan Manzambi’s first half goal proved the winner as Aston Villa picked up a crucial three points away at St James’ Park.

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Villa now have four wins from their last five games across all competitions following a rocky start to the season, moving up to 12th in the Premier League table.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day after the game, Emery hailed his side’s win.

"Very tough and for us it was very important after our poor start (to the season) we need to try to come back feeling confident, feeling comfortable how we are building our structure,” he said.

"The players themselves tried to be demanding to change the situation where we are. How we achieved three points in Tottenham the after the draw we did last week with Brentford, today was very, very important.

“We focused on this match in meetings before as well, of course we’re happy with the match we played in the Champions League but the league is the priority because through the league we are going to achieve our priority this years, so the league is the competition where we must try to be very consistent.

"Clean sheet on Wednesday, clean sheet today I think this is one thing we are speaking and wanting to improve."

On Johan Manzambi: "Skills and intelligence, both he has, and his physicality is very important as well to help us defensively and to help us try to keep the duels offensively.

"So happy. Of course another goal he has scored. Fantastic for him as well. I don't know then he was a bit tired and maybe something muscular, hopefully not much.

“He has been a very good impact with his qualities and his wish to join us in the same challenges and performances in the last three or four years playing as well consistency in the Premier League in the top positions as well in Europe."