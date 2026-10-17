Aston Villa match winner Johan Manzambi is happy with his decision to move to Unai Emery's side over Newcastle after the two clubs met on Saturday (October 17).

The 21-year-old secured a move to Aston Villa off the back of an impressive World Cup with Switzerland, where he scored three goals and provided one assist in his four games.

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Ahead of his move to Villa, he was reportedly on the verge of joining Newcastle, only for Unai Emery’s side to swoop in and hijack the deal at the last minute.

Ironically, Manzambi’s goal was the difference between the two sides when they met at St James’ Park on Saturday (October 17).

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Manzambi was delighted with his choice.

"I'm very happy to score today and I hope the next game both of us can score. But the most important (thing) is the three points,” he said.

On why he decided to join Villa: "The team was really good. I played against this team in the final (of the Europa League) and it's a very good team with a big coach and I knew that was perfect for me."

On being subbed off: "It wasn't cramp it was a kick but it's OK. I have a little bit of pain but it's OK now."