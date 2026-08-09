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Iraola provides update on injured Liverpool duo followins second pre-season defeat

Iraola provides update on injured Liverpool duo followins second pre-season defeat
Iraola provides update on injured Liverpool duo followins second pre-season defeatREUTERS

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola provided an update on the fitness of Jeremy Jacquet and Curtis Jones following their pre-season defeat to Monaco on Sunday (August 9).

Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz gave Liverpool an early 2-0 lead against the Ligue 1 club, but Monaco completed the comeback to win 3-2.

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Liverpool were without both Jacquet and Jones, although the young French defender was considered for selection having only just returned from a serious shoulder injury.

“Jeremy Jacquet, we were in doubt whether to put him (in the squad) today, we decided not but he should be fine for the next one,” Iraola told reporters after the game.

“It is taking a little bit of time, as we expected.”

Iraola also provided a positive update on Jones, 25, who missed the game due to a minor hip issue.

“Curtis, he has trained every day but yesterday finished with issues in the hip,” he added.

“It doesn’t look anything big but it didn’t make any sense to risk and those are the ones, more or less, closer to a return.”

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Jeremy JacquetCurtis JonesLiverpoolMonacoPremier League