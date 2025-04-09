Ipswich star Liam Delap's relegation release clause revealed

Ipswich striker Liam Delap's release clause will reportedly drop significantly should the club be relegated from the Premier League at the end of the season.

According to The Guardian, the 22-year-old’s release clause will drop from £40 million to £30m amid interest from Chelsea and Man United.

Delap has had an impressive campaign for Ipswich despite their imminent relegation, scoring 12 goals and providing two assists in his 33 games across all competitions.

Ipswich look destined to head back to the Championship after just one campaign in the English top flight, sitting in 18th with 20 points, 12 off Wolves in 17th.

The report adds that the Tractor Boys will be required to pay Manchester City a substantial portion of any transfer fee they receive for Delap this summer, due to a 20 percent sell-on clause held by his former club.