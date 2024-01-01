Ipswich midfielder Taylor says Ireland call-up "means everything"

Taylor says Ireland call-up "means everything" to him as he looks to make his debut

Ipswich Town midfielder Jack Taylor says a potential debut for the Republic of Ireland over the international break would be a special moment for him and his family.

Ireland face Finland and Greece over the next week with Taylor one of four Town players in the squad alongside Sammie Szmodics, Chiedozie Ogbene and Dara O’She.

Advertisement Advertisement

Taylor received his first Ireland call-up in 2020 with Peterborough but never made it onto the pitch to make his full debut. Since then he has not been called up, but now manager Heimir Hallgrimsson sees his potential.

“It means everything, Obviously I haven’t been part of the set-up for a while now so I’m obviously delighted to be recognised and to be called up," said Taylor.

“I’ve been a bit gutted when I haven’t been called up and questioned why I wasn’t given the opportunity but these things happen in football. It’s just one of those things you have to get on with.

“I’m 26 now. I was praying it would come a little bit earlier but I’m just delighted to be here now. When that moment does come then it will be that bit more special for the whole family.”

He spoke on how Hallgrimsson kept a close eye on him before the call-up.

“I knew the manager was at the game against Aston Villa, so I knew if I was to come on and make an impact, at least impress him.

“He just said that I can bring a different aspect in the middle of the pitch, whether that’s going forward progressing with the ball. He likes my attacking side, but obviously defensively as well you need to bring every aspect of your game to the team.

“So, he’s not specifically told me I’m here for this or here for that, just embed myself in the team and become a part of the squad.”

“That’s the aim - just to get on the pitch and try and bring something different to the team,” he said.

“We need at least a win I think in this camp, so hopefully a good performance and definitely a good result would be very positive.”