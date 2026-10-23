Ipswich boss Gary O'Neil has praised the officials for a 'well-worked out decision' on Issa Diop's potential red card.

Ipswich’s life back in the Premier League continues to be rosy after they picked up a point against Oliver Glasner’s Nottingham Forest.

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Neco Williams gave Forest the lead after just 13 minutes, but Julio Enciso restored parity just before half time and the points were shared.

The most controversial moment came in the second half, however, when Diop brought James McAtee down when he appeared to be through on goal.

Initially referee Thomas Bramall waved it away without even awarding a free kick, but VAR took a look to see if Diop had in fact denied an obvious goalscoring opportunity.

Bramall was called over to the monitor to take a look, but instead of brandishing a red card as many had expected, he showed a yellow.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, O’Neil praised the call, saying: "We had to hang on and fight, that's what we needed. Tough game in tough conditions. We were never good enough with the ball and it ended up being Forest direct balls that took control.

“We had to try and match that but the conditions were tough. They are a good side but to go 1-0 down and fight back, there are lots of ways to be successful in football matches and we rolled our sleeves up and dug in.

“Massive second half to get a point and keep a clean sheet in the second half."

On potential red card: "I haven't watched it back. I saw Leif (Davies) running, he is fast so I thought if it was a foul then Leif would have caught (James) McAtee. I thought it was a well-worked out decision by the officals but I haven't watched it back.

“It is a foul and I think Leif is catching up. I think we had cover so it would be difficult to say it was a denial of a goal scoring opportunity. Sometimes they go your way and sometimes they don't - tonight it did. Big chance at the end, we take the point and move on."

On second half: "We lost the ball too often in the second half in dangerous areas trying to play. I want us to play but not in dangerous areas. We went a bit more direct but that comes with risk too. We tried to grind it out and see if we could win that way but it didn't work out in the end."

On ambitions for season: "There's no aim. Of course we want a second year in the Premier League but we will try and finish as high as we can.

“Anyone who thinks it's going to be easy can watch tonight's game back because Forest are down the bottom of the league but they're a top side with top players.

“They should be a good side, the amount of money they have spent and well coached. Newly promoted sides can find it difficult but we have bridged that gap well. We have found a way most weeks to find a way to bridge the gap."