Enciso scores as Ipswich Town rescue point against Nottingham Forest

Julio Enciso cancelled out Neco Williams’ opener to rescue a rather fortunate 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, extending Gary O'Neil’s unbeaten run against the visitors to six games (W1, D5).

In blustery conditions, it was a floated free-kick from captain Morgan Gibbs-White that produced the first real opening, as Jair Cunha latched onto a knock-down and forced a good save out of Christian Walton. Liam Delap then had a presentable chance against his former club, but he slashed it well wide after being fed by his skipper. The visitors kept coming, and the breakthrough was fashioned by the two wing-backs, with Daniel Munoz picking out Williams to steer home a controlled finish at the back post.

Advertisement Advertisement

The lively Gibbs-White came close to doubling the advantage after a fast Forest break, but his effort wouldn’t quite curl enough as it whistled past the post. At the other end, Jaden Philogene had a big chance to equalise, forcing Matz Sels into a decent save. Gibbs-White then looked certain to finally get his goal, but the toe of Walton and the determination of Leif Davis on the line were enough to make an exceptional goal-saving intervention. That proved doubly important before the break, when Nikola Milenkovic didn’t get enough power on his pass back to the goalkeeper, and Enciso stole in for an equaliser against the run of play.

Momentum Flashscore

There was controversy at the start of the second half, when Issa Diop appeared to clatter James McAtee as he rushed through on goal, but referee Thomas Bramall surprisingly remained unmoved on the field. He was sent to the monitor to review a potential denial of a goalscoring opportunity, and he belatedly awarded the free-kick, albeit concluding that McAtee’s touch was taking him away from goal and only producing a yellow.

The Tricky Trees kept on coming, and Walton had to be sharp to deny Murillo after his defenders had failed to clear their lines from a corner. Remarkably, Davis then popped up on the line again to clear the ball away, this time denying Dan Ndoye. A ricocheting clearance presented Delap with a chance for his big moment as full-time drew nearer, but he guided his effort over the bar before going close with another effort from the edge of the box shortly afterwards.

Enciso briefly looked to be through on goal again in even more calamitous circumstances, when McAtee stopped playing due to an apparent problem with the ball, only for Bramall to belatedly award a drop ball. Instead, the big chance to win the match fell to Forest substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi, who could only guide his effort wide after being sent clean through. The draw means Ipswich miss the opportunity for their first back-to-back PL home wins since January 2002, although they will be satisfied with a point that leaves them in ninth place. Meanwhile, Oliver Glasner is now winless in his last four league games, and he will be starting to feel the pressure despite edging out of the relegation zone.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Julio Enciso (Ipswich Town)

Match stats Flashscore

Catch up on the match here.