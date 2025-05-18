'I'm definitely available!' - Ben White open to England recall

Arsenal defender Ben White has opened the door to playing for England after a conversation with new manager Thomas Tuchel.

The 27-year-old hasn’t played for England since March 2023 and was unwilling to play for his country while former boss Gareth Southgate was at the helm.

He left England’s camp for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar for ‘personal reasons’ after falling out with assistant Steve Holland.

White has since changed his tune ahead of the 2026 World Cup after a conversation with new manager Tuchel.

After dealing with several injury issues throughout the season, in an interview with the Sun, White said: “I’m definitely available.

“I spoke to him a few times. He’s such a nice, nice man — very honest. I haven’t been back for too long.

“So it’s just about playing now and hopefully making my way back in.”