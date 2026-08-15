Hull City announce the signing of Gelhardt: Everyone knows how much love I have for Hull!

Hull City have unveiled Joe Gelhardt on a long-term contract as he joins from Leeds United.

The Tigers are back in the Premier League for the first time in nearly 10 years and the East Yorkshire side have been busy building a side that can survive relegation over the past several weeks.

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Just hours after announcing the arrival of Lucas Gourna-Douath from from Red Bull Salzburg, Hull have handed fans some welcome news as Gelhardt has been confirmed as their latest arrival.

He scored 15 for the Tigers on loan in the Championship last season, playing a major role under manager Sergej Jakirović who was keen to lock him down to a permament move.

Gelhardt is a real hero for the side, steering the club away from relegation in the Championship and to promotion to the Premier League in just one year.

Speaking to the club website, he said he is overjoyed with the switch back to the side who have a major challenge ahead of them this season.

“I’m over the moon. It’s been a great 18 months playing here – I’ve loved every minute of it. Since the season ended, I knew exactly where I wanted to be. Thankfully, it’s happened.

“Everyone is aware of how much love I have for Hull. Once the owner called, it was always going to be Hull.

“I was buzzing to come back and see everyone. Now we’re in the Premier League, everyone is excited to play against the best and test ourselves.

“Thanks to the fans for their support and the love you have shown me. Here’s to another four years!”

With his Premier League experience, Gelhardt joins both Jack Butland and Matt Targett in players aiming to lead the side away from the relegation zone as they prepare for their opening clash against Manchester United.