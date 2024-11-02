Howe praises Krafth after Newcastle reach Carabao Cup quarters

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe was pleased with Emil Krafth's performance for their Carabao Cup win against Chelsea.

The Swede was called up on the night and impressed in the 2-0 win.

Howe said on Friday: "He's just such an unassuming, brilliant professional - really hard working, so dependable. When you meet him, you instantly like him.

"He is a very good player and underrated by the outside world. Internally, we love him, and you can see his qualities. We really value him."

On reaching the quarterfinals, he added: "I'm really pleased with the response from the players. I thought our performance was very good and we got the result for that performance - two good goals and a clean sheet. Winning always makes you feel better about everything - there is a spring in your step."

