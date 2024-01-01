Hoddle gives Postecoglou tactical advice after Arsenal loss

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou has been advised to drop a tactic he uses.

The Australian was riding high early last season after a stunning start to Premier League life.

But his team have struggled since his first 10 games in charge, prompting questions about his style and setup.

Ex-Spurs and England boss Glenn Hoddle told talkSPORT: “The inverted fullbacks worked last season to a certain degree, but I look at Tottenham now and they’ve got some very good players, but if (Heung-min) Son’s not on fire they haven’t got an X-factor player at the moment.

“I feel like the inverted fullbacks have been sussed out. They can out-possession most teams, probably only Manchester City (have more possession).

“I think Arsenal knew Spurs could out-possession them and they banked in and made it very difficult to break them down.”