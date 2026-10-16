Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Van Gaal links Manchester United sacking to City allegations

PSG prepare ambitious swoop for Barcelona's Eric García

Dalglish tells Robertson to "retire" as he comes close to breaking incredible record

Leeds United star seeks exit amid playing time concern

Most read on Flashscore News

World No. 2 Antonsen says conditions at Denmark Open are 'destructive for badminton'

Zverev dispatches De Minaur to reach Shanghai semis, Davidovich Fokina awaits

'I want to apologise': Martinez issues another statement after talks with Man Utd boss Carrick

EXCLUSIVE: Mexico icon Ochoa looks back on dream World Cup ending & the rest of his career

Herrera slams 'disrespectful' Bruno Fernandes critics at Man United

Man United captain Bruno Fernandes.
Man United captain Bruno Fernandes.Profimedia

Former Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has leapt to the defence of current club captain Bruno Fernandes.

The Portugal captain has come in for criticism in recent weeks - alongside head coach Michael Carrick - after managing just one Premier League win so far in 2026/27.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Fernandes set a Premier League record last season after 21 assists - but he's only managed one in 2026/27 - with three goals scored.

Speaking on Rio Ferdinand Presents, Herrera claimed those calling out Fernandes should keep in mind the weight of responsibility he's shouldered in recent years.

"For me, he’s a leader. He's had Man United on his back a lot of years, a lot of seasons.

"In difficult times he' there, always putting his face there, asking for the ball, scoring goals, assisting. After defeats, going to the media to talk. I have huge respect for him, for what he has done for the club. 

"He could have left the club and he’s still there and he deserves credit. A lot of credit. How can Bruno be the problem? He's been a solution a lot of time."

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Premier LeagueBruno FernandesAnder HerreraMichael CarrickManchester United

Related Articles

Why Man Utd may struggle against Atletico Madrid in Champions League battle

Key stats as struggling Man Utd face bottom-placed Tottenham

Neville reveals exactly what Man Utd need to do to avoid Carrick being sacked