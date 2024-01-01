Harrison Armstrong has signed his first professional contract with Everton

Armstrong is an exciting prospect and now he has signed until 2027

Promising Everton Under-21s midfielder Harrison Armstrong has now signed his first professional contract, agreeing a huge three-year deal until the end of June 2027.

Everton’s commitment to prioritise youth development is encouraging in a time when the club is surrounded by chaos.

18-year-old Armstrong told the club website:

“I’m very happy. I’ve been working really hard to get this deal and to get it signed is special – I’m delighted to get it over the line.

“Making my Under-21s debut was a really proud moment and a milestone for me, but this is right up there now as well.”

“I’ve always tried to model my game on someone like Luka Modric due to his technical ability. But more recently I’ve tried to learn from watching Jude Bellingham, I enjoy what he’s able to do at such a young age. He’s such a leader.”

Kevin Thelwell, Everton’s Director of Football is very excited about Harrison’s future and his loyalty to the club.

“This contract is just reward for Harrison's hard work and progress at Everton. He’s been a part of this club for 13 years and has developed through the age groups.”

“We look forward to seeing him continue his journey under the guidance of our excellent Academy staff at Finch Farm.”