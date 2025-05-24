Guardiola admits Man City season ‘could’ve been worse’

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admitted the season could have been worse as his team prepares to face Fulham on Sunday.

After winning six of the last seven Premier League titles, the Spaniard acknowledges that his team has fallen short this season.

However, he says full reflection on the season will come after Sunday's match in west London against the Cottagers.

“We are one game away, 95 minutes away and take a result to go there,” Guardiola told club website.

“The name or adjective of the season, we can take it after.

“I know this season has not been good but of course it could always be worse.

“Just focus on what we have to do in the game, after that in the press conference and in the FIFA Club World Cup we will travel there and see how the season has been and what we have to do to get better.

“After Sunday we will think more carefully what will happen, anticipate the decisions and what we have to do for the best future for the club.”