Glazer delivers answer on Man Utd sale question

Avram Glazer has confirmed he has no plans to sell his stake in Manchester United after being questioned by a reporter in Miami.

The 64-year-old businessman and his family still hold a controlling interest in the club, despite selling a partial stake to INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe last year.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Glazer family’s ongoing presence at Manchester United has been met with strong opposition from the fanbase.

The fans have consistently protested against them and their late father, Malcolm, since their controversial leveraged takeover in 2005.

"I'm on my way to see the president right now," he explained, while also saying he will not sell his stake.

"I don't think it's appropriate to talk about it right now."