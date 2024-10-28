Fullkrug determined to prove himself at West Ham

West Ham striker Niclas Fullkrug is determined to prove himself in England.

According to Sky Deutschland, the 31-year-old's Achilles tendon injury is still persistent, but the Germany striker is expected to return to the training pitch in the coming days.

Füllkrug will be a part of manager Julen Lopetegui's matchday squad again after the international break in mid-November.

So far, his €27m move to the Hammers has suffered a false start. Due to his Achilles tendon problems, the former Borussia Dortmund striker has only been able to make four brief appearances for the London club (zero goals) and has been out of action since the end of August.

However, an early January exit is not an option despite the current situation.