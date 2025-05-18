'From the bottom of my heart, thank you' - Jamie Vardy bids emotional Leicester farewell

Leicester City legend Jamie Vardy bid an emotional farewell to the fans after scoring in his final game at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

The 38-year-old scored his 200th goal in his 500th appearance for Leicester as they secured a morale-boosting 2-0 win over Ipswich.

Vardy will leave once his contract expires at the end of the season as arguably Leicester’s greatest ever player, leading them to the remarkable Premier League title win back in 2015-16.

Leicester have failed to reach anything near those heights this season, falling back into the Championship just once season after being promoted.

Speaking after making his final appearance at the King Power Stadium as a Leicester player, Vardy gave an emotional speech to his adoring fans.

He said: "I've enjoyed every minute of this. I look forward to keeping an eye on the club I love. They are in my heart.

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you for taking myself and my family in as your own. I hope I've repaid you."