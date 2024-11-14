Friedkin Group's takeover of Everton on track

Premier League side Everton’s takeover remains set to be finalized in the coming weeks.

The Toffees are in the process of being purchased by The Friedkin Group, who also own AS Roma.

The American investment group are ready to get in the relevant paperwork to seal the deal.

Back on September 23, a joint statement read: “Blue Heaven Holdings (current owner Farhad Moshiri’s company) and The Friedkin Group confirm that they have reached agreement over the terms of the sale of Blue Heaven Holdings’ majority stake in Everton Football Club.

“The transaction is subject to regulatory approval, including from the Premier League, the Football Association, and the Financial Conduct Authority.”

Per the Liverpool Echo, there are no issues that would stop the deal from happening at present.