Fortune says Man Utd should go all out for Ballon d'Or favourite Kane: Do whatever it takes

Former Manchester United star Quinton Fortune has pleaded with the club to sign Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane.

The football world will turn its attention to the London Palladium on Monday as the Ballon d'Or ceremony begins to celebrate its 70th anniversary.

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Kane is currently the favourite after scoring 73 goals for England and Bayern Munich, lifting multiple trophies including the Bundesliga whilst guiding England to the semi-finals of the World Cup.

The former Tottenham star became only the second player in Champions League history to score in 10 consecutive appearances after finding the back of the net for Bayern Munich against Arsenal on Wednesday evening, as he continues to shine before the ceremony takes place.

As he thrives at Bayern, winning silverware each campaign, Fortune has spoken to BOYLE Sports, who offer the latest Premier League odds, about how Kane should return to the Premier League and more specifically the Red Devils.

"He’s not young but given what he's achieved, Man Utd should go and Harry Kane as soon as possible, whatever it takes. He is exactly what they need.

"If there's any chance of bringing Harry Kane in, do whatever it takes because the man is a natural-born goalscorer.

"Give him service and he will score goals. It's as simple as that. You give him service, he will put the ball in the back of the net.

"Just go and get him. Simple as that. If there's a possibility, there's a small chance of going to it. Don't wait any longer because what a player he is, my goodness."

There is no doubt Kane would improve United's attack, and as he needs 48 goals to beat Alan Shearer's all-time goalscoring record in the Premier League, a record he will still be hoping to break before he retires.