Forest owner Marinakis lays out red carpet for Greece ahead of England clash

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis wants to help Greece beat England this international break.

The two teams are going to battle in the Nations League, while England also have to take on the Republic of Ireland.

Advertisement Advertisement

Marinakis is happy to let the Greek national team use his Greek club side Olymiacos’ training ground.

“Thank you to Olympiacos president Mr Marinakis for allowing the national team to use their training center in its entirety,” said Greece boss Ivan Jovanovic.

“It doesn’t come into my mind and it shouldn’t, because we have 60,000 fans who are not coming to see us play out a draw,” he added.

“The fans have a thirst for the national team, to be able to fill the stadium in six hours from when the tickets went on sale.

“They want a performance, they want the effort from the team. The starting goal can never be a draw. The players and staff aren’t aiming for that.

“Yes, the opponent being as good as England may force a different style of play, but just like in London, the team had a perfect performance abroad, it’s what is required to be able to get the perfect result this time.”