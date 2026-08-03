Florian Wirtz 'excited' to work with Jurgen Klopp after missed Liverpool chance

Florian Wirtz and Jurgen Klopp never got the chance to work together at Liverpool but they will link up for Germany's games in September.

Klopp has been installed as Germany's new national team boss following Julian Nagelsmann's exit after bowing out in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 and Wirtz is expected to be a key part of his plans.

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Following Liverpool's Premier League title win in 2025 under Arne Slot, the club splashed £100M to sign Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, but his impact last season was limited.

Klopp has regularly come to Wirtz's defence during his first year at Anfield, indicating he has no doubts over his world class level, and despite missing the opportunity to test themselves at club level - Wirtz is ready for a new chapter with his country.

"I’ve not spoken to him yet, but a lot of people here at the club have told me about him, that he's a fantastic guy. All of Liverpool loves him. So, I’m very excited to meet him in a few months."

Klopp's first games Germany boss come on September 24th and 27th as he takes on the Netherlands and Greece in the UEFA Nations League.