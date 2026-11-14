Flashscore sources: Tomas Araujo the latest name on Chelsea's defensive shortlist

Tomas Araujo is one of the names on Chelsea's transfer watchlist

Tomas Araujo is emerging as a more serious name for Chelsea to consider as they step up their search for defensive reinforcements ahead of 2027.

We recently revealed how Chelsea are assessing options across Europe as they look to strengthen their defence, with sources confirming that the process is gathering pace towards the end of the year.

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Wesley Fofana's future remains uncertain, adding to the need for the club to identify potential alternatives and build a clearer picture of the market.

Jarrad Branthwaite and Eintracht Frankfurt's Nnamdi Collins have already been monitored, while Como's Jacobo Ramon has also begun to attract attention as an interesting prospect.

Benfica centre-back Araujo is another player whose profile is becoming increasingly relevant, and sources confirm he has been watched by the club's scouts on several occasions.

Araujo's recent ratings Flashscore

The 24-year-old has continued to impress at Benfica and is an established figure in their defence. He has started every league game this season, often wearing the captain's armband, and Chelsea have been able to build an assessment of how his qualities might translate to the Premier League.

Bayern Munich and Manchester United are among other high-profile clubs believed to have been scouting Araujo.

Benfica would be reluctant to lose a player who has become so important to the team, particularly after securing his future with a new long-term contract.

But the reported €80million release clause gives an indication of the value they place on him and there is also a familiar route for players to move from Portuguese football to the Premier League.

Clubs in Portugal have shown themselves willing to sell leading players when the right offer arrives, while a number of transfers have proved successful in England.

With several defensive profiles under consideration and Fofana's situation still up in the air, the Benfica defender is a name to watch as Chelsea begin to shape their plans for next summer.