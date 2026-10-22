Flashscore sources: Man Utd's back up plan takes shape with Carrick's job in danger

Michael Carrick is in a battle to stay in his job at Man United

Michael Carrick is fighting to keep his Manchester United job, with figures at the club losing faith in his ability to turn around their season following the humiliating 4-1 defeat to Como.

Sources have told Flashscore that Carrick's future is bleak, with the scale of United's recent decline raising serious doubts about whether he can remain in charge much longer. He has become the bookmakers' favourite to be the next manager to leave his post, at a time when Crystal Palace's Pierre Sage and Fulham's Alvaro Arbeloa have also been feeling pressure.

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The Como defeat felt worse than anything United have produced so far this season, and the concern now extends beyond a disappointing run of results.

Carrick apologised to supporters after the game and accepted responsibility for the performance, but there is a growing question over whether those in positions of influence at Old Trafford still believe he is the right man to lead the club forward.

United's recent form is unacceptable by the club's standards, with performances since the international break failing to deliver the improvement needed to ease the pressure on the manager.

There are also now concerns over whether the players retain sufficient faith in Carrick's leadership to respond to the situation.

Flashscore previously reported that United would put a contingency plan in place before deciding to sack Carrick - and in the aftermath of the Como loss there are indications that the club are moving closer to having to make a decision.

The immediate challenge is a weekend meeting with Bournemouth, where another defeat could leave United in relegation-zone territory. There had been indications that Carrick's position would be reviewed during the next international break, but the deterioration in results and confidence has raised the possibility that the club may not be prepared to wait that long.

Carrick's tactical approach is another source of concern, particularly his use of Bruno Fernandes. The captain has appeared to be forced into the starting line-up, adding to questions about the manager's ability to find team balance.

Fernandes himself appeared to question the team's tactics after the Como loss. His own future at Old Trafford remains uncertain, but Carrick's position has become the more urgent issue as United consider their options.

Antonio Conte and Eddie Howe are understood to be keen on the job should it become available, while Julian Nagelsmann is also likely to be among names considered.

For Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the United board, the focus is on how quickly they can put a credible plan in place to arrest the decline.