Flashscore sources: Brighton fancied as potential future club for Dutch ace Kees Smit

The transfer race for Kees Smit is going to heat up in 2027

Brighton are considered one of the most suitable landing spots for Kees Smit if the AZ Alkmaar midfielder opts for a move to the Premier League.

The 20-year-old is attracting growing interest from top English clubs, but sources believe Brighton are particularly intrigued by his profile and there is a belief that their approach could provide the right environment for him to make the step up.

Advertisement Advertisement

The player is thinking the next step of his career out very carefully at a time when his ceiling is considered so high that top clubs including Real Madrid and Barcelona have been linked.

He is a technically gifted and versatile midfielder who certainly has the potential to end up at such clubs - but he may be more selective about his journey as he grows as a player.

He has attracted admirers across the Premier League with Liverpool among the clubs watching, along with Chelsea, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace.

But it is felt that giving him the right environment to develop is going to be key - and that is something the player will consider carefully when offers start to land.

A move to one of the Premier League’s biggest clubs would bring greater pressure to perform immediately, whereas Brighton - who have tracked him for some time - have a strong record of integrating young, technically gifted players and giving them time to adapt.

It is an intriguing option that could open up.

Smit has established himself at AZ and his early form this season has only underlined his potential to move on soon.

His club know they have a valuable player on their hands and were looking for around €60 million during the summer.

His contract currently runs until 2028 - but it is felt there is a possibility he leaves in 2027.

Smit had expected to leave in the summer but ultimately stayed and has made clear that he is comfortable continuing his development in Alkmaar.

But with his performances continuing to impress, Smit is increasingly looking like a player who could become a major talking point in the transfer market.