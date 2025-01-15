Flamengo in talks with Arsenal midfielder Jorginho over long-term deal
Flamengo are in talks with Arsenal midfielder Jorginho.
Off contract in June, the Italy midfielder is now free to commit to a pre-contract with any foreign club.
Globoesporte says Jorginho's agent is in talks with Flamengo, with a contract package now tabled.
Jorginho is being offered a long-term return home, with Fla willing to secure the veteran midfielder to a three-year deal.
It's also suggested Fla will push Arsenal to grant Jorginho a free transfer in order to sign him immediately this month.