Flamengo in talks with Arsenal midfielder Jorginho over long-term deal

Paul Vegas
Flamengo are in talks with Arsenal midfielder Jorginho.

Off contract in June, the Italy midfielder is now free to commit to a pre-contract with any foreign club.

Globoesporte says Jorginho's agent is in talks with Flamengo, with a contract package now tabled.

Jorginho is being offered a long-term return home, with Fla willing to secure the veteran midfielder to a three-year deal.

It's also suggested Fla will push Arsenal to grant Jorginho a free transfer in order to sign him immediately this month.

