Fabian Hurzeler makes major backroom appointments

Brighton have added three new crucial staff members to head coach Fabian Hurzeler’s setup as the side looks to improve the quality of its backroom staff.

The three joining Brighton are Jonas Scheuermann as assistant head coach, Marco Knoop as goalkeeping coach and Max Lesser as tactical analyst.

Jonas joins the side from German club Augsburg. He became assistant manager there in 2017.

Knoop embarked on his coaching career at Bochum in 2006 and has worked with huge sides such as RB Leipzig, with Borussia Dortmund and Fenerbahce working with various age groups.

Max however was most recently with Ajax as chief analyst, previously he worked in a similar role with VfB Stuttgart.

All three are awaiting work visas and will join the new Brighton setup which is clearly ambitious under new boss Hurzeler.