FA deem Newcastle boss Howe as too rich a target

The FA have ended interest in Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe as they seek a new England manager.

Howe has been favourite for the Three Lions job after Gareth Southgate's departure over the summer.

But talkSPORT says Howe will not take over England - as he is considered too expensive by the FA.

It is expected to cost around £5m to buy Howe out of his contract at Newcastle.

In addition, Howe is also expected to demand a higher salary than what Southgate had - and thus as an option a move is now out of the question.