EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Newcastle star Albert reflects on incredible Schmeichel chip 30 years on

Philippe Albert has revealed how his knowledge of Peter Schmeichel’s goalkeeping style inspired his audacious chip during Newcastle United’s famous 5-0 Premier League thrashing of Manchester United on October 20, 1996.

With Darren Peacock, David Ginola, Les Ferdinand and Alan Shearer having given the Magpies a commanding four-goal lead, the Belgian capped the demolition with an audacious chip over Peter Schmeichel in the 84th minute.

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Three decades on, the former Belgium international claims his finish was no moment of improvisation, with him having studied the Danish legend’s tendency to rush off his line.

"When I controlled the ball - I think the ball was from Rob Lee, who played a one-two with Batty. As soon as I controlled the ball, my first touch, I knew that I would try a chip because Schmeichel was always coming off his line to reduce the angle," Albert told Flashscore in an exclusive interview via Romania casino

"Schmeichel was, at the time and for so many years, by far the best goalkeeper in the world with Denmark and with Man United.

"He was a great goalkeeper who was very clever and when a player had the ball around the box, he was always coming off his line to reduce the angle.

"Having watched Man United a lot of times because it was a joy even for us to watch (Eric) Cantona, (Roy) Keane, (David) Beckham, (Paul) Scholes, (Ryan) Giggs - it was a joy to see them play in the Premier League or in Europe - I always watched Schmeichel coming off his line to reduce the angle and to take the ball very easy.

"On the day, after my first touch, I knew I would try a chip and it worked, but you always have to be a little bit lucky to do that type of chip."

Despite the apparent ease with which he executed the finish, he admitted that the technique was something he had repeatedly practised during training sessions.

"You have to have a little bit of luck. I used to train that type of chip in training, against Shaka (Hislop) and Pavel (Srnicek)," he explained.

"When you speak to (John) Beresford, Rob Lee, even to (Alan) Shearer, I used to do that type of thing during the training sessions.

"I was not very good in front of goal, but I used to play midfield when I was a young kid and I was good in front of goal then.

"If you miss your trick and it doesn't work, you look like a fool!"

Newcastle United's side at the time ČTK / imago sportfotodienst / IMAGO

Albert also revealed that his iconic chip was reminiscent of the artistry displayed by Dutch football legends Dennis Bergkamp, Marco van Basten and Johan Cruyff.

"Yes, of course, Bergkamp, Van Basten, Cruyff, I've seen those types of goals, those chips from those players," he added.

"I'm very proud of the goal, of course. I scored plenty of goals for Newcastle. Some maybe more beautiful, technically more difficult. But the good thing is, it was Man United at the time, who was the best team in the world.

"I'm very serious because we twice finished second behind that team. But for me, coming second was like winning the Premier League. Finishing second behind that team, that was very, very hard.

"We had to be very good every week to follow United. I spoke about some of their players, but they were fantastic players in every position."

Schmeichel's reaction and post-match drinks

The former Fulham star recalls Schmeichel's reaction as the ball sailed over his head and into the net during Newcastle's famous victory.

He also disclosed that, despite the fierce rivalry between the clubs, players from both sides put their differences aside to enjoy drinks together after the match.

"Yes, I saw him looking up at the ball with his arms raised, as if to say, 'What a goal! What a chip! There was nothing I could do about it,'" Albert recounted.

"After the game, we shook hands with everybody like we used to do. They came to our room in the players' lounge and we had a few drinks. I remember having drinks with Beckham and Giggs, I think with Roy Keane also.

"As soon as the ref blew the final whistle, we didn't talk about the game, we had some drinks afterwards and they went back to Manchester and that was it."

The occasion captured the spirit of English football during that era, when fierce competition on the pitch rarely prevented players from socialising afterwards.

"That was the good thing in English football at the time," he said.

"90 minutes or more, you gave everything. Sometimes a bad tackle, sometimes great games, but after the final whistle, we shook hands and we go and have a beer together. That's the way football should be."

Peter Schmeichel Mary Evans/Allstar/Stewart Kendall / Mary Evans Picture Library / Profimedia

'I wrote history on the day'

Thirty years after his unforgettable contribution to Newcastle United folklore, 59-year-old Albert admits the memory remains as vivid as ever.

The former defender says the goal continues to attract attention every October, with supporters regularly sharing footage of the extraordinary finish on social media.

"I see that goal maybe 15, 20 times every season when it's the 20th of October; people put it on social media," Albert admitted with pride.

"Here in Belgium, they talk sometimes about that game, about that goal. It's always nice to see it and I'm proud to have done something like this against the best goalkeeper in the world and with a fantastic club like Newcastle United."

Asked whether the moment still feels like yesterday, Albert delivered an emotional response.

"Yes, it still feels like yesterday. It will be like this until my last hour or my last day. I'm so proud," he enthused.

"When you do something like this for a club like Newcastle United against a club like Man United, you know you are that it is writing history. I wrote history on the day.

"I don't like living with the past. But a moment like this... It's iconic."