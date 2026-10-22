Ex-Man United star warns against Conte 'disaster' appointment

Former Manchester United winger Ashley Young has told the club not to appoint Antonio Conte.

After winning just one of his seven Premier League games so far this season, Red Devils boss Michael Carrick is under major pressure, less than six months after signing a deal to take permanent charge at Old Trafford.

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As speculation mounts over Carrick's possible dismissal, former Chelsea and Tottenham boss Conte has been linked with the job, alongside Fabian Hurzeler and Eddie Howe.

"I’ve worked underneath him at Milan. He’s crazy, by the way," Young stated on the The Overlap podcast.

"He’s a bit like Diego Simeone on the sidelines. You hear him non-stop.

"Meetings were long. When I say long, I’m talking, if we lost the game, we could go in and do the meeting after the game and it stops literally everything, you could be there for three, four hours.

“I think that’s one of the reasons he doesn’t last long at places because it's not just the players he tries to test mentally, but also the board and the owners.

"There's been a lot of talk about United’s running stats. If they’re not going to run and Conte goes in there, it’s going to be a disaster."