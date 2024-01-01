Ex-Man City captain Morrison hails Bernardo after super-sub Community Shield performance

Former Manchester City captain Ashley Morrison hailed the character of Bernardo Silva after Saturday's Community Shield triumph over Manchester United.

Bernardo struck an 89th minute equaliser to take the tie to penalties, which City won 7-6.

"He may be only 5ft 6in tall, but I love every inch of him,” Morrison declared to City's website.

“It’s not just the football, it’s the personality of the players that creates champions and we have them throughout our team and Bernardo sums that up.

“He’s come onto the pitch and the first thing he does is rile up the players as he is shouting and screaming at them.

“Bernardo then goes and rattles Garnacho as if to say: ‘I’m not here for your show. I’m here to win.’

“Of course, he then goes and scores the late equaliser.

“The personality is what produces champions… not just the football.

“We are very fortunate in that we could name player after player who have that quality but he really sums it up.

“On the pitch he livened things up straightaway.

“You need someone to start the fire and he did it as soon as Bernardo came onto the pitch.”