Everton reveal name for new stadium

Everton's new ground will be named the Hill Dickinson Stadium after the Liverpool-based legal firm secured naming rights.

Everton will leave their historic ground, Goodison Park, for the bright lights on the new stadium based in Liverpool’s Bramley-Moore Dock.

The club told BBC Sport that the agreement with Hill Dickinson is one of the best financial deals of its kind in Europe.

With a capacity of 52,888, nearly 15,000 more than Goodison Park, the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock will officially open in August.

Their old ground was set to be demolished but that plan has since changed, with The club's women's team moving to Goodison Park permanently next season.