Everton boss Dyche reveals talks with new chairman Watts

Everton manager Sean Dyche says he's met with new executive chairman Marc Watts.

Watts was confirmed on Thursday as the Friedkin Group's takeover was formalised in the morning.

Advertisement Advertisement

Dyche met with him on Friday and said: "I haven't said too much about what I want.

"He was really asking questions about the feel of what I have learned in my time, the overall feeling of the club, and some of my knowledge and things we can do going forwards.

"It was picking each other's brains and a very casual conversation, nothing too heavy, but making it clear financial stability is very important moving forwards from their point of view and correcting the standing of the last few years."

He also said: "Winning games always stands you in good stead. Other than that he made it quite clear, face-to-face, they have nothing but support for me, the staff and the team. But you have to win games, that's a natural process.

"From the chat today it is more like a business approach, it will be hands-off and you guys are there for a reason."