Estevao speaks about 'anxiety' ahead of Chelsea move

Estevao has revealed he gets 'butterflies in his stomach' when thinking about his 'dream' move to Premier League giants Chelsea this summer.

The 18-year-old will join up with Chelsea after the new look FIFA Club World Cup concludes at the end of the month.

Estevao was named player of the match in two of Palmeiras’ three games in the competition so far as they went through top of Group A.

Palmeiras will now face fellow Brazilian side Botafogo in the knock out round but the youngster has revealed he’s already looking ahead to his move to Chelsea.

He told GE Globo said: "It's very difficult, it's a dream that I'm going to make come true, knowing that I have to focus here and work.

“It's not easy, you have to keep your head here. The closer it gets, the more anxiety sets in, the butterflies in your stomach. I'm trying to focus as much as possible here to leave well, with my head held high and through the front door and knowing that I gave my best.

“Sometimes it's difficult, you imagine yourself in Europe, playing with several other players, with everything that Europe represents, a dream of mine."