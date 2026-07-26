New Man City manager Enzo Maresca continues to offer forgotten man Jack Grealish hope of a potential return.

The 30-year-old appeared to be written off by Man City last season, shipped out on loan to Everton, where he scored two goals and provided six assists in 22 games before injury cut his season short.

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New manager Enzo Maresca, replacing the legendary Pep Guardiola, is certainly open to giving the former England International a second chance at the club.

Man City players have not returned for pre-season and Maresca has once again spoken on Grealish’s future as he continues his recovery.

"When you don’t work day by day with the players, it’s difficult to judge. I don’t know what he has done. It’s complicated,” he said.

"In any club I join, it’s my duty to coach the players at the club and Jack is here at the moment.

“I have a good relationship with him and since I left we’ve been keeping in touch. He has a big heart and is a very good guy but we’ll see what happens."