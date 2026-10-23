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The 3 managers linked to replace Michael Carrick as pressure grows at Man Utd

The 3 managers linked to replace Michael Carrick as pressure grows at Man Utd
The 3 managers linked to replace Michael Carrick as pressure grows at Man UtdČTK / imago sportfotodienst / IMAGO

Michael Carrick could be replaced over the coming weeks as he fails to turn Manchester United around.

United suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat away to Como on Wednesday night in the Champions League as fans grow ever more frustrated with the club, who cannot seem to pull themselves together.

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Carrick apologised to supporters, describing the performance as unacceptable and accepting responsibility as manager. His role is not secure and reports state that the clash against Bournemouth this weekend could be the breaking point for the former midfielder.

But who could replace Carrick? Reports state that former Germany and Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann, former Chelsea and Napoli manager Antonio Conte and former Newcastle boss Eddie Howe are the favourites to step in if Carrick is sacked.

With United's winless run reaching seven matches in all competitions, grabbing a result against the Cherries is imperative. Anything less and one of Howe, Conte or Nagelsmann could receive a call as the United board scramble to save the campaign.

Carrick is the seventh full-time manager since Sir Alex Ferguson stepped down in 2013 after he lifted 38 trophies during 26 years in charge. The club lack stability and direction, meaning that sacking Carrick may not solve any problems the club faces.

Reports state that United lean towards Conte and Howe due to their Premier League experience, but neither manager inspires faith in a new era at the club who continue their downward spiral.

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Champions LeagueMichael CarrickAntonio ConteEddie HoweManchester UnitedBournemouthComoPremier League

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