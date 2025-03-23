Dyche stunned by Bayern Munich's decision to hire Kompany

Sean Dyche has expressed his surprise at Vincent Kompany landing the Bayern Munich job after Burnley's relegation from the Premier League.

The Belgian led the team to promotion to the Premier League in his first season but was unable to prevent their relegation back to the Championship.

Advertisement Advertisement

Despite leaving Burnley with £127 million ($164m) in debt, Kompany was still appointed as manager of Bayern Munich.

"We've gone to big Komps (Kompany), haven't we? 24 (points), I think they got. It's been £127m and got the Bayern job,” Dyche told talkSPORT.

"Come on, I don't know how that works. I wish I was doing it. I wish I'd have left the club £127m in debt and then got the Bayern job. Anyways, there's an interesting twist of life."

Dyche managed Burnley from 2012 to 2023, leading the club into Europe and helping them exceed expectations in the Premier League for several seasons.