Tosin Adarabioyo has completed his permanent move to Tottenham, joining from London rivals Chelsea.

Deals between Tottenham and Cheslea are like London busses; you wait ages for one and they two arrive at the same time.

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The two clubs famously don’t do business with each other. Chelsea tried to sign Luka Modric from Spurs back in 2011, only for Daniel Levy to veto the move.

Now, Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk joined on loan with an option to buy for a massive £75 million included, and was shortly followed by Adarabioyo, 28.

It’s understood the deal is worth £7 million with the centre-back signing a contract for an as yet undisclosed time frame.

Tottenham’s move for Adarabioyo come after Kevin Danso left the club earlier today to join Sunderland.

Speaking to Tottenham’s website, he said: “I'm in an important part of my career and speaking to the head coach and knowing the type of football he wants to play, I think it's a very good fit.

“He wants the team to play with courage and that's something that I always look to do. I want to achieve the absolute best, to push this team and this club as much as possible to where we deserve to be.

“That's something that has to be done every single day, especially on the training pitch, and I will be bringing that mentality to the Club.”