DONE DEAL: Frank welcomes Brentford signing Van den Berg from Liverpool

Brentford have signed Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg.

Van den Berg has penned a five-year deal with the Bees and moves to London for a fee of £25m.

Advertisement Advertisement

I’m very pleased that we have managed to sign Sepp,” said head coach Thomas Frank. “I think this is a great signing for the club and the team.

“Sepp is a centre-back with a good level and he has the potential to develop even further.

“He fits our culture and the way we want to play: he is quick, he reads the game well and is composed on the ball in the build-up and in the decisive defending actions.

“Sepp is a great character, and I am convinced that he will fit in well with the group and help us to push forward.”