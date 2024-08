Diaz "very happy" scoring in Liverpool win against Brentford

Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz was happy scoring in victory over Brentford.

Diaz opened the scoring for Sunday's 2-0 win.

He later said, "It was a very nice move.

"I always try to help the team in the best way I can. We always say to score, for us the numbers are important because we are forwards. We live for goals, so I am very happy.

"I am happy for the team, we did a good job which is the important thing. Now we try and rest up for what's to come."