A look ahead to tonight's crucial Premier League clash between Tottenham and Coventry

There's no such thing as a relegation six-pointer just seven matches into a league season, but the need for Tottenham in particular to win their match against Coventry is acute.

Roberto De Zerbi's expensively assembled side are now the only Premier League team without a win, and former Chelsea player and coach Frank Lampard, now Coventry manager of course, would surely like nothing more than to head to the home of one of his former rivals and mastermind the taking of all three points back to the Midlands for his Sky Blues side.

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Lampard won more matches against Spurs than he did against any other opponent during his playing career, losing just eight of 41 encounters. So far, as a manager, he has lost just twice in six meetings with the North Londoners.

Team news

In terms of injuries, the hosts remain without Pedro Porro, Xavi Simons, Wilson Odobert, Savio, Lucas Bergvall and Mykhailo Mudryk, whilst Rodrigo Bentancur is serving a suspension after his red card at Manchester United.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City - Recent head-to-head results Flashscore

Coventry arrive in N17 without the services of Luke Woolfenden, Josh Eccles, Haji Wright and Aurele Amenda, but are boosted by having won two games in a row, against Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United.

With matches to come against Fulham and Sunderland, both below them in the table, if the Sky Blues can take all three points in this one, these few weeks could potentially see them well clear of the relegation places.

Tottenham's finishing is appalling

They'll face a Tottenham side who are still bruised from what has been an awful start to their 2026/27 campaign.

After an incredible spending spree during the summer, in which they broke the club transfer record twice when signing Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali, the hope was that the malaise of the last couple of seasons was well behind them and they could start anew.

Unfortunately for De Zerbi and Co., nothing is working, and even when the team are playing well, they're finding it difficult to hit the target.

Tottenham have underperformed their xG by 3.6 goals, and their collective shot conversion rate of just 3.6% is the worst in the division.

Just three goals scored in six games (two of which came in the same match) is also the worst return in the Premier League; none of those goals has been scored before the 86th minute, and Spurs are yet to find themselves in the lead during any league match this season.

Some signs of hope

How everyone connected with the Lilywhites will be hoping for a similar result to the last encounter between the clubs, when Spurs emerged victorious in their 2024 League Cup match (2-1).

De Zerbi recently took his squad to Marbella for some team bonding and warm-weather training, and to help pinpoint what might be causing the lack of cohesiveness during matches.

He noted before they left that: "The target is to build the team. We are a great group of players, but we are not a team yet."

They'll all need to be on their guard against a Coventry side that is swift on the counter-attack, but they can also lean into their improving form, as Spurs have actually lost just one of their last four games.

What's interesting is that, despite their position in the table, the North Londoners have completed 770 passes in the final third, and only two other Premier League sides can boast a better record this season.

Similarly, only three other teams have had more touches in the opposition box than Spurs' 182.

Once they click, there's an expectation that they'll swiftly move up the Premier League table, and Tottenham certainly have had the better of this fixture lately.

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28 years since Coventry won three PL games in a row

In the last five meetings prior to the League Cup success, between 2001 and 2004, the North Londoners won all five.

On Coventry's last two visits to the capital in all competitions, they've lost by the same 3-0 scoreline.

You also have to go all the way back to 1998 for the last time that the Sky Blues won three successive Premier League games, but extending their current winning run to mirror that one from almost 30 years ago is now within their grasp.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City - Win probability Flashscore

That's because Spurs can't count on playing at home being to their advantage. Since November 2024, they've won only five league matches out of 36, and the longer such a poor output continues, the more the pressure ramps up.

The Sky Blues could also become only the fourth top-flight side to lose their opening four matches of a league season before winning their next three after Derby County (1899/00), Arsenal (1923/24) and Aston Villa (1997/98).

An intriguing game is therefore in prospect.