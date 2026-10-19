Lampard hails Coventry progress despite loss to Tottenham

Coventry City manager Frank Lampard has expressed disappointment over his side's 3-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur but insists the result does not reflect the quality of their performance.

The England legend believes his players demonstrated resilience, determination and attacking intent despite coming away empty-handed.

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“I’m very disappointed (to come away with nothing). I thought we were really good in our performance, which is hard to say after a 3-1 defeat,” Lampard told Premier League.

“The third goal is a mistake, but it distorts the picture of the game. The players showed a belief and we were a threat until the end.”

Lampard also talked up the progress his newly promoted side have made since stepping up from the Championship.

“When you consider where we’ve come up from the Championship, we have progressed in this first period of games,” he continued.

“We have come up against a fully loaded squad with eight starters from the Championship.

“I thought they showed real personality in how they competed until the end. The last goal changes the feel, but it should do in terms of how we performed.”