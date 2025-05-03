De Bruyne: Man City teammates saddened by club's decision

Manchester City matchwinner Kevin de Bruyne was pleased to again prove his worth in victory over Wolves on Friday night.

De Bruyne struck the only goal of the game on 35 minutes for the 1-0 win.

He said afterwards: "I am still enjoying it, and we still have a job to do. It was a hard game today but we found the way to win. Now we can just relax a bit and see what the other teams do this weekend.

"It has been tough year but we are finding a bit of a groove. We are winning the games that we need to so let's hope we can end the season like that."

On his goal, De Bruyne said: "We pressed good and then it was Jeremy (Doku) with the great action. He found me in the right spot and I could finish it."

Teammates saddened by club's decision

The veteran will leave City when his contract expires at the end of the season. De Bruyne admits like himself, there are many City teammates baffled by the club's decision not to renew his deal.

He added: "I try to play as much good football as I can. I know that I only have one home game left but I just try to to my job and that's what I did today.

"A lot of teammates have said that it's sad I have to go too but that's just how it goes sometimes in life. I don't know what the future will be, but I know that I can still play here."